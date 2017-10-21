7 Year Old Shreds AC/DC Solo!

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: Singer Ki Wone from the band Osterberg celebrates in front of a new a road sign named ACDC Lane, to honour famous heavy metal band AC/DC who hail from Melbourne and found international fame with their song "Long Way To The Top", 01 October 2004. The local council received more than 50 submissions AC/DC fans and local businesses for the renaming of the lane and five objections, including one from a Queensland church. The council has also made several replacements of the new sign in expectation that fans will try and steal the lane's new nameplate. AFP PHOTO/William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)