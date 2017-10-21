Classic Rock Almanac October 21, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-All Together Now, a DVD documenting the creation of Love, the Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas production based on the music of The Beatles, is released.

2001-Aerosmith and Rod Stewart are on the bill at the United We Stand concert in Washington, DC. The show benefits the American Red Cross, Pentagon Relief Fund and The Salvation Army.

1977-The Beatles‘ Love Songs is released by Capitol. A companion of sorts to the previous year’s Rock and Roll Music compilation, the double-album set includes such ballads as “Yesterday,” “Something,” “And I Love Her” and “Here, There and Everywhere.”

1977-Meat Loaf releases Bat Out of Hell.

1976-Keith Moon plays what will be his last North American show with The Who as the band wraps up an extensive year of touring at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Garden.

1974-John Lennon records “Stand by Me” for Rock and Roll, his oldies collection.

1972-Seventeen years after writing and recording the first of his many rock and roll classics, Chuck Berry finally hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart with “My Ding-a-Ling,” a novelty singalong recorded live in Britain using grade-school-level private parts jokes.

1970-Bob Dylan releases New Morning.

1969-Paul McCartney death rumors flourish in New York as WABC radio’s Roby Yonge devotes most of his overnight shift to clues about the Beatle. The station’s management, unhappy with the sensationalism, fires him while he’s on the air, has a guard escort him from the building and puts a substitute on the air.

BIRTHDAYS

Elvin Bishop – 75 years old

The blues-rock guitarist left The Paul Butterfield Blues Band to start his own self-named band with vocalist Mickey Thomas in the ’70s. His “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” was a Top 5 hit in ’76. Born 1942.

Steve Cropper – 76 years old

The Booker T & the MGs/Blues Brothers guitarist — who is also a songwriter and record producer — played on tracks by many Stax Records stars. He co-wrote “Dock of the Bay” with Otis Redding and “Knock on Wood” with Eddie Floyd. Born 1941.

Larry Kane – 76 years old

The only American reporter to travel with The Beatles on their 1964 and ’65 summer tours later became a TV news anchor in Philadelphia. He has since published a number of books about his experiences. Born 1941.