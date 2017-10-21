Listen to an Unreleased Interview with Bon Scott! From the upcoming Novel “Bon: The Last Highway” by Jesse Fink

Bon: The Last Highway By Jesse Fink

There is an excellent book coming out if you haven’t heard.  It will be the most comprehensive look at the greatest front man in all of Rock and Roll history, Bon Scott.  The real story of how he died. Where he was, who he saw last, and his life in detail. It is coming out in just a couple of weeks in November.  Here is a link of where you can pre-order it.  504 pages of awesomeness along with 16 pages of photos.  I will be talking with Jesse Fink, the author, closer to the date of the books release.

https://www.amazon.com/Bon-Highway-Untold-Story-Scott/dp/1770414096

In the meantime, check out this never before released interview with Bon all the way back in May of 1979.

