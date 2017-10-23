AC/DC Mourn the Loss of Brother & Producer George Young

By Hayden Wright

This morning, AC/DC announced that their original producer George Young, the brother of band founders Angus and Malcolm Young, has died at age 70.

Related: AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Joins Muse for ‘Back In Black’

George Young played a major role in bringing High Voltage and Let There Be Rock to the masses and helped shaped AC/DC’s sound. Before producing AC/DC, he was a successful musician in the Australian band Easybeats.

“As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man,” AC/DC said in a statement. “You could not ask for a finer brother. We will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts.”

Young was born in Scotland and emigrated to Australia with his brothers. The Easybeats were known as a down-under 60s counterpart to the Beatles and established him as a star before AC/DC took the rock world by storm in the 1970s.

Alberts, the Australian music publishing house, released a statement paying tribute to George Young’s legacy.

“A consummate songwriter, trailblazing producer, artist, mentor and extraordinary musician, George was above all else a gentleman who was unfailingly modest, charming, intelligent and loyal; a man with a wonderful sense of humour,” the company said. “George was a pioneer who, with close friends Harry Vanda and Ted Albert, created a new sound for the Australian music industry.”