Bob Seger Is On Road To Recovery After Surgery

Earlier this fall, Bob Seger had some medical concerns and was forced to postpone his 2017 tour. The tour suspension followed the 13th date on the trek, a sold-out show in Pittsburgh in late September, and the show scheduled for the following Saturday in Columbus was the first to be pushed back. According to a press release, Seger had to take care of an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”

Lucky for Seger and his fans, everything with his surgery went well and the legend is on the road to recovery.

Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour. — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) October 23, 2017

According to his doctors surgery “couldn’t have gone better.” Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) October 23, 2017

We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon. — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) October 23, 2017

Updates regarding the remainder of his tour will be announced upon his condition and healing.