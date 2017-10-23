TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo turns 53 years old today (October 23rd). Trujillo produced a documentary about a man he called his “hero growing up” that was released in 2014. Who was the subject of the film?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

He was best known as the bassist of the jazz fusion group Weather Report .

. He was just 35 years old when he died following a bar fight.

The documentary was titled Jaco.

2010-Neil Young reunites Buffalo Springfield for his annual Bridge School Benefit concerts at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In addition to Young, the lineup includes Stephen Stills and Richie Furay, with Young’s frequent bassist Rick Rosas standing in for the late Bruce Palmer, and Crosby, Stills and Nash drummer Joe Vitale replacing the late Dewey Martin.

2007-Raising Sand, Robert Plant‘s album with country singer and fiddle player Alison Krauss, is released. (15 months later it wins Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.)

2006-Don Henley is announced as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year.

2004-Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game One of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Saint Louis Cardinals at Boston’s Fenway Park.

1999-VH1’s Concert of the Century, a children’s educational charity event starring Eric Clapton, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, John Fogerty, Lenny Kravitz, B-B King, Melissa Etheridge and others, is presented by Bill and Hillary Clinton at the White House.

1999-“Smooth,” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, starts a 12 week run at number-one on Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles charts.

1978-Billy Joel gets a platinum award for 52nd Street, the album which features “My Life.”

1970-George Harrison tells reporters in London that his next release will be the single “My Sweet Lord.” Though three days later he claims to have changed his mind, the 45 comes out in the U.S. on November 23rd, becomes a million-seller and hits number-one.

1969-Columbia Records says it will pursue court action to stop sales of a Bob Dylan bootleg titled The Great White Wonder.

1963-Bob Dylan records “The Times They Are A Changin'” at Columbia Recording Studios in New York City.

BIRTHDAYS