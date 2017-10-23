DeShone Kizer’s Night Out With Teammates Friday Surprises Head Coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Head coach Hue Jackson was surprised to learn after the Browns’ 12-9 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans that rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was out late Friday night with teammates.

At least 7 or 8 Snapchat ‘stories’ appeared on the social media application from different users in the early hours Saturday morning showing Kizer along with a few Browns teammates at a downtown establishment. Kizer was just standing around and was never captured with a drink in his hand in any of the Snapchat videos.

“A guy’s personal time is his personal time, but I still think that is not what our guys do,” a surprised Jackson said when asked about it. “I think our guys work at what they do, and I would be surprised if that happened. I have never heard of that. I don’t think DeShone has that kind of character or personality that way. That is what it is.”

Receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman as well as linebacker Christian Kirksey were also with Kizer along with a pair of Chiefs players, who are Cleveland natives, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt.

Kizer, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards with 2 interceptions and a 36.2 rating before being benched in the second half, declined to comment when asked about the social outing.

“I am not here to talk about my personal life right now,” Kizer said.

Kizer, who earlier in the week called a players-only meeting in an effort to get the winless team’s offense on the same page, was asked if the night out showed a lack of commitment. He responded, “Absolutely not. I was out. I was at the facility the next day, preparing for the game. Once again, I am not here to talk about my personal life.”

It should be noted that Kizer, Britt, Kirksey and Coleman did not violate any team rules by being out late and the players weren’t due back to the facility until mid-day Saturday, but with Kizer coming off of a benching and returning to the starting role it also isn’t the best look, especially for an 0-6 team.

Britt is already on his last lifeline with the Browns after he and Coleman were sent home last Sunday morning in Houston for violating the team’s curfew. Both players were also fined.

“I think Kenny and Corey both understand where we are with both of them,” Jackson said. “We sent them home. We made that decision. They have been fined. We have dealt with it in-house that way. I think both of these players know that they have to continue to do the right thing. If not, we will see what the next consequence is.”

Jackson’s surprise is understandable because Kizer said a few weeks ago when asked if he’d watch the Indians playoff games that he goes to bed every night around 9 so he can get to the facility first thing in the morning.

“It is not a curfew,” Jackson said. “That is the first I have heard of it. I appreciate you guys sharing that with me. Thank you.”