The Daily Cut: John Mellencamp “Crumblin’ Down”

Filed Under: John Mellencamp, The Daily Cut

John Mellencamp: “Crumblin’ Down”

ALBUM: Uh-Huh

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: John Mellencamp and George Green

Peaked at number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-two on the Top Tracks mainstream rock chart.

John Mellencamp and his songwriting collaborator George Green had something in mind when they wrote “Crumblin’ Down.” Mellencamp admits that a lot of people didn’t really get what that was. “I recorded ‘Crumblin’ Down’ in 1983 and it was a very political song, but wasn’t understood at the time to be that way – they thought it was about me. I don’t know why everybody thinks that because a guy writes a song that it’s about himself, but that seems to be what happens.”

John Mellencamp’s Uh-Huh album was released on October 23rd, 1983.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live