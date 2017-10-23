The Daily Cut: John Mellencamp “Crumblin’ Down”

John Mellencamp: “Crumblin’ Down”

ALBUM: Uh-Huh

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: John Mellencamp and George Green

Peaked at number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-two on the Top Tracks mainstream rock chart.

John Mellencamp and his songwriting collaborator George Green had something in mind when they wrote “Crumblin’ Down.” Mellencamp admits that a lot of people didn’t really get what that was. “I recorded ‘Crumblin’ Down’ in 1983 and it was a very political song, but wasn’t understood at the time to be that way – they thought it was about me. I don’t know why everybody thinks that because a guy writes a song that it’s about himself, but that seems to be what happens.”

John Mellencamp’s Uh-Huh album was released on October 23rd, 1983.