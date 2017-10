Spending a few days in Paris The Rolling Stones hooked up with retailer Colette to introduce some bold new t-shirt designs and a pair of motorcycle helmets! The perform their last show in Paris on Wednesday, but this special line of merchandise will be available long after they leave town.

Check out all the stuff HERE

The helmets range from $1,200 to $1,400 so they’re not for everyone, but at least Keith Richards has something to wear the next time he decides to go climbing palm trees!