Tests Confirm Torn Triceps For Browns LT Joe Thomas, Likely Ending Season

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after an injure against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Joe Thomas’ season is likely over, and with it his string of consecutive snaps, starts and Pro Bowls.

MRI test results on Monday confirmed Thomas suffered a torn triceps tendon with 5:44 left in the third quarter before the Browns fell in overtime to the Tennessee Titans 12-9.

Thomas, who also announced the severity of the injury on Twitter Monday afternoon, will have surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season according to the team.

His consecutive snaps streak ended at 10,363, his consecutive starts streak ended at 167 games and his consecutive Pro Bowl selections is also probably over at 10 in a row.

Since being drafted third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas blocked for 20 different starting quarterbacks and the Browns won just 48 games and lost 119.

