What Else Could Go Wrong With The Browns?

Filed Under: cleveland browns, DeShone Kizer, Joe Thomas
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns shakes off a sack attempt from DaQuan Jones #90 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If there’s any thing that represents clarity with the Cleveland Browns is that, I think we now know who the team’s franchise quarterback is not. DeShone Kizer threw 2 more interceptions, to go add to his NFL leading total of 12 before getting yanked again early in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s game. If you thought Kizer was a pouting little kid after getting benched during the Jets game, sitting at Houston, he was an absolute pouting mess along the sidelines when Cody Kessler took over. And Kessler didn’t do too bad, moved the chains and gave the Browns a chance to win.

Now, after 10,363 consecutive snaps, we wonder when Joe Thomas will take 10,364. After he injured his arm. Thomas who undergoes an MRI later today will get a better idea of that. The early prognosis is 2-3 weeks, some are estimating it could be season ending. If there’s any good news about Joe’s injury is that I’m guessing his busted up arm, triceps injury will now take him off the trading market. As some were speculating that the Browns were shopping him for a possible trade to Seattle, for more of those analytically sound draft picks.

Have a great day.

