Billy Joel Welcomes New Daughter

Filed Under: billy joel
(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

It seems like just yesterday we were reporting the news that Billy Joel and his wife Alexis were expecting their second daughter together. We thought we were going to have to wait another month to see the newborn, but Alexis gave birth to Remy Anne on Sunday, October 22nd.

According to Billy Joel’s social media posts, Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Check out the picture of the adorable daddy-daughter duo below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live