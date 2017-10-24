Billy Joel Welcomes New Daughter

It seems like just yesterday we were reporting the news that Billy Joel and his wife Alexis were expecting their second daughter together. We thought we were going to have to wait another month to see the newborn, but Alexis gave birth to Remy Anne on Sunday, October 22nd.
According to Billy Joel’s social media posts, Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Check out the picture of the adorable daddy-daughter duo below!
Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:50PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Photo by Myrna Suarez (@myrnasuarezphoto)