Billy Joel Welcomes New Daughter

It seems like just yesterday we were reporting the news that Billy Joel and his wife Alexis were expecting their second daughter together. We thought we were going to have to wait another month to see the newborn, but Alexis gave birth to Remy Anne on Sunday, October 22nd.

According to Billy Joel’s social media posts, Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Check out the picture of the adorable daddy-daughter duo below!