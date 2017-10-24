Steven Tyler Returns To Stage After Medical Issues

Earlier this fall, Aerosmith was forced to cancel the last four dates of their South American tour after Steven Tyler was having undisclosed medical issues.

While the media began speculating the cause of Tyler’s break, he was quick to take to Twitter to let everyone know he was doing just fine. A majority of the initial rumors implied a seizure or a heart attack, but the Aerosmith front-man made sure to clear the air.

According to our friends at Ultimate Classic Rock, Tyler is slowly getting back to rockin’ and made an appearance over the weekend at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The gang delivered a set which included Cryin’ and I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing, all to support the David Foster Foundation.

SHARE YOUR LIFE TO SAVE A LIFE AND BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR…YOUNG COEN IS ALIVE BECAUSE OF THE @DAVIDFOSTERFDN…WHAT AN INCREDIBLE NIGHT! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyP32LW4ho — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) October 23, 2017

Lucky for us, a fan recorded the performances. Check them out below!