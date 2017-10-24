Tornado Hits Beach Boys Concert

It wasn’t the Beach Boys that blew the roof partially off the Riverwind Casino in Cleveland County, Oklahoma. It was a tornado. The crowd was unaware of the severe weather, except for Governor Mary Fallin who was in attendance. By the time she received the warning it was too late to safely evacuate. The casino and attached hotel sustained water damage and more, but no one was injured.

It was a benefit concert for a local food bank, so it promised a night of “Fun, Fun, Fun” but ended up as bad as a trip on the “Sloop John B.”