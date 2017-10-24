Tornado Hits Beach Boys Concert

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 27: Mike Love, David Marks and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys perform during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

It wasn’t the Beach Boys that blew the roof partially off the Riverwind Casino in Cleveland County, Oklahoma. It was a tornado. The crowd was unaware of the severe weather, except for Governor Mary Fallin who was in attendance. By the time she received the warning it was too late to safely evacuate. The casino and attached hotel sustained water damage and more, but no one was injured.

It was a benefit concert for a local food bank, so it promised a night of “Fun, Fun, Fun” but ended up as bad as a trip on the “Sloop John B.”

 

