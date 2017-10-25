TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith turns 56 years old today (October 25th). In addition to his work outside the Chili Peppers in the hard rock band Chickenfoot, Smith fronts an instrumental funk-rock band that has released three albums. Name it.

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

Its name consists of four words — of which the first two are the possessive form of his name.

The third word is another way of saying “inflated” or “pretentious.”

The fourth word is made up, but if it existed it might be used as a name for carnivorous nocturnal flying mammals.

scroll down for today’s answer ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Scottish bassist and singer Jack Bruce, best known as one-third of Cream but also in West Bruce and Laing, dies of liver failure at the age of 71.

2006-Former Black Sabbath members Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler confirm that they are reuniting to tour under the name Heaven and Hell.

2005-George Harrison‘s historic Concert for Bangladesh is released on DVD for the first time.

1999-U2‘s The Edge and his girlfriend become the parents of a baby boy.

1993-Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder appears on the cover of Time magazine, an honor he doesn’t particularly appreciate.

1973-John Lennon sues the U-S government, maintaining that illegal wiretaps and surveillance were employed against him and his lawyer, Leon Wildes, prejudicing the appeal of his deportation.

1971-The Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East receives its gold certification just four days before Duane Allman is killed in a motorcycle accident.

1969-Pink Floyd‘s Ummagumma album is released in the U-K, with U-S release slated for the following month.

BIRTHDAYS