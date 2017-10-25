scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith turns 56 years old today (October 25th). In addition to his work outside the Chili Peppers in the hard rock band Chickenfoot, Smith fronts an instrumental funk-rock band that has released three albums. Name it.
ANNIVERSARIES
2014-Scottish bassist and singer Jack Bruce, best known as one-third of Cream but also in West Bruce and Laing, dies of liver failure at the age of 71.
2006-Former Black Sabbath members Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler confirm that they are reuniting to tour under the name Heaven and Hell.
2005-George Harrison‘s historic Concert for Bangladesh is released on DVD for the first time.
1999-U2‘s The Edge and his girlfriend become the parents of a baby boy.
1993-Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder appears on the cover of Time magazine, an honor he doesn’t particularly appreciate.
1973-John Lennon sues the U-S government, maintaining that illegal wiretaps and surveillance were employed against him and his lawyer, Leon Wildes, prejudicing the appeal of his deportation.
1971-The Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East receives its gold certification just four days before Duane Allman is killed in a motorcycle accident.
1969-Pink Floyd‘s Ummagumma album is released in the U-K, with U-S release slated for the following month.
BIRTHDAYS
Chad Smith – 56 years old
Red Hot Chili Peppers/Chickenfoot/Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats drummer. Born 1961.
Robbie McIntosh – 60 years old
Solo/John Mayer/ex-Paul McCartney/ex-Pretenders guitarist. Born 1957.
Glenn Tipton – 69 years old
Judas Priest guitarist. Born 1948.
Jon Anderson – 73 years old
Solo/ex-Yes singer. Born 1944.
Earl Palmer – Died in 2008
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer played countless sessions, appearing on hits by a wide range of artists, including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Lloyd Price, Eddie Cochran, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, Frank Sinatra, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt. He died September 19th, 2008 at 83. Born 1924.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats