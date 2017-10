Althea Connell was 19, hot, and sat close enough to Jimi Hendrix for him to notice her during a 1967 show in Lincolnshire, England. Jimi scribbled a note on the back of a pack of guitar strings, jumped off stage and gave it to her. She’s kept it for 50 years but recently put it up for auction. She walked away with $7,500, twice the amount that it was expected to reach.

Althea is no longer 19, or hot, but she’s on her way to New Zealand to visit relatives thanks to Jimi.