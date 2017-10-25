The Daily Cut: Yes “Leave It”

Yes: “Leave It”

ALBUM: 90125

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Trevor Rabin, Chris Squire and Trevor Horn

Peaked at number-24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-three on their Top Album Rock Tracks chart.

Singer Trevor Horn and keyboardist Geoff Downes, once known as The Buggles, joined Yes in 1980. They immediately changed the group’s sound and the way it worked. But by 1982, original singer Jon Anderson was ready to return, so Horn became their producer, Downes was replaced by original keyboardist Tony Kaye and guitarist Trevor Rabin took over for Steve Howe. Anderson recalls that things were still very different from the way they’d been in the past when the group started recording songs like “Leave It” for its next album, 90125. “‘Leave It’ was already produced, I just sang on it. It was great to do on stage, ‘cause we could use tapes, sounds and things to make it sound really good. Definitely a new way of looking at working with a group — it worked the first time, it didn’t work as well on Big Generator, even though we tried it that way, where the band went in to do all the backing tracks and then I came later. It just didn’t work as well.”

Yes singer Jon Anderson celebrates his 73rd birthday today (October 25th).