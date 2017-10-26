Browns Notes: Kenny Britt Hates Trip To London, Myles Garrett Doesn’t Travel And Is Out Sunday

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Not everyone is excited about playing the Vikings Sunday in London, namely Browns receiver Kenny Britt.

In an interview with ESPN Britt, who made the trip last year as a member of the Rams, expressed his dislike for playing in the United Kingdom.

“I hated London, hated it,” Britt told ESPN’s Pat McManamon. “I hated it with a passion.”

“I hated everything about it,” Britt added in the interview with McManamon. “I hated the flight. I hated us being there so long. I hated the flight back. I hated the food. You can ask my wife the same thing, and she’ll give you the same answer.”

Britt was asked by McManamon if there was anything that he did like and he responded, “Nothing.”

Britt, who signed a 4-year, $32.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed in the offseason, has become a cancer on and off the field as well as a lightning rod of criticism for the 0-7 club.

He’s caught just 10 of 28 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown this season while dropping numerous passes – 2 of which have resulted in interceptions on the field.

Off the field, Britt was fined and sent home along with fellow receiver Corey Coleman the morning of their 33-17 loss in Houston on Oct. 15 for violating the team’s curfew rule the night before. He was also among the teammates that were out with quarterback DeShone Kizer into the early morning hours last Saturday at a downtown establishment that caused the rookie QB to come under criticism despite not violating any team rules or breaking any laws.

Britt has been very approachable in a 1-on-1 setting and his playful personality shines, but he’s also become a nuisance over the last few weeks and a ringleader within the locker room for immature behavior. The Browns’ media relations department had to address that behavior with him for a second time in as many weeks earlier this week. Last week Britt blatantly and disrespectfully ignored a club official when it was requested that he not cause commotion while reporters were present.

On Wednesday Britt declined to speak with reporters when approached. It was the quietest he’d been in weeks.

Garrett Out – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett did not make the trip to London Thursday evening.

Garrett was left home after complaining about concussion-like symptoms on Tuesday which landed him in the league’s concussion protocol. He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after suffering the concussion in last Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the Titans but it is unclear specifically when that occurred.

Garrett, who missed the first 4 weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain, leads the team with 4 sacks in just 3 games. According to ProFootballFocus.com, Garrett has also totaled 2 quarterback hits, 6 hurries and 12 total pressures in 65 pass rush attempts this season.

Vikings QB Question – It remains to be seen who the Browns will face Sunday but it’s looking like it will be Case Keenum.

Keenum, who is dealing with a chest injury, was upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Thursday. Sam Bradford remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Injury Report – DNP: DE Myles Garrett (concussion), DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), CB Jason McCourty (ankle); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), LB James Burgess (knee), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs); FULL: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring).