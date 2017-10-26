Browns Notes: Rookie DE Myles Garrett Placed In Concussion Protocol, Could Miss Sunday’s Game In London

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol and it doesn’t appear that he will travel with the team to London for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett complained of concussion-like symptoms Tuesday morning according to the team which landed him in the mandated protocol which typically keeps a player off the field for, at minimum, 1 game.

“It came up a couple of days after, which is different,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “Those things hit you like that. Sometimes you don’t know. You think you are catching a cold or something like that, you look up and you are not feeling well and wow, here it is. That is just the way these things works sometimes.”

The Browns are scheduled to fly to London Thursday afternoon and it is not clear if Garrett will even be permitted to make the trip.

“He can do that if we think it is best because again, I think you guys know these concussions are different degrees so I would hope that he can, but I don’t want to go on record of saying I know for sure he is,” Jackson said. “Let’s see where it is and then kind of go from there.”

Garrett, who leads the Browns with 4 sacks in 3 games this season, missed the first 4 weeks of the season with a high ankle sprain.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey isn’t concerned that Garrett will get discouraged if he has to miss a fifth game in the first 8 weeks of his rookie season.

“I feel for any player in that sense, but Myles, he has a positive attitude so it is just a minor setback,” Kirksey said. “I am not worried about Myles mentally. I know that he will stay in it. He is grinding. It is just unfortunate with the things that have happened, but as long as you keep staying positive and everybody on the team having that same mindset, standing behind our brothers, we just have to keep pushing and keep grinding.”

According to ProFootballFocus.com, Garrett has totaled 2 quarterback hits, 6 hurries and 12 total pressures in 65 pass rush attempts this season.

“Myles is a great player. We all can see that,” Kirksey said. “He is just coming off the edge bringing an extra spark to the defense. Being that guy that can go out there and make an impact play, that is definitely something that we will miss, but he is just being Myles. We have been seeing him since training camp, the type of player he is so he has done everything good for us and we just have to have the next man in.”

First Class Flight – The Browns will travel to London after practice Thursday.

The flight will take over 9 1/2 hours which is why owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have chartered a special plane for the players that include complete reclining seats for players to be able to sleep on the flight across the Atlantic ocean.

“The research that we have gotten and the people I have talked to is that we need to get these players to sleep as fast as they can and really sleep through this process and rest and not be up on the phone or looking at movies and all of that stuff,” Jackson said. “You really need to get your rest and shut down because it is a huge time difference and a different environment and atmosphere once we get to London.

“The plane is outstanding. These guys legitimately will be able to lay down and sleep. That is outstanding. Hopefully, this will be a really good trip for us from that standpoint from learning how to travel like this because hopefully, we will do this again in the future but also to go and play as well as we have played all year. That is the goal.”

Roster Move – With Joe Thomas on injured reserve, the Browns signed tight end Matt Lengel to the active roster from the practice squad giving them 4 tight ends on the 53.

Lengel could provide some blocking help on the left side for Spencer Drango, who replaces Thomas at left tackle this week.

“We are looking for anybody who is long and strong and can hold some people out,” Jackson said. “We will take them. Lengel fits that goal that you are mentioning. We thought that was the best fit at this time for us.”

Lengel, who is in his second season out of Kentucky, was originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2015 where he spent his entire first season on the Bengals’ practice squad along with the first 8 games of 2016. He was added to New England’s active roster in early Nov. 2016 and appeared in 6 games with the Patriots as well as 3 playoff games where he finished with 2 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Injury Report – DNP: DE Myles Garrett (concussion), DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), CB Jason McCourty (ankle); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), LB James Burgess (knee), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (ribs); FULL: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring).