Don’t Walk And Text Here

Remember a couple summer’s ago when everyone was playing Pokemon Go? Walking into buildings, parked cars, some moving cars because they certainly weren’t watching where they were walking, since their eyes were fixated downward. Some are arguing that this new law in Honolulu gives police too much access to pull you over (while walking LOL) and that the law is just too vague.

I’d like to see a better law that stops people from texting and driving but that’s another story. Thanks to Hawaii News Now for the story HERE. Have a great day and happy almost Friday.