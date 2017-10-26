The Daily Cut: John Fogerty “Centerfield”

Filed Under: John Fogerty, The Daily Cut

John Fogerty: “Centerfield”

ALBUM: Centerfield

YEAR: 1985

WRITER: John Fogerty

Peaked at number-44 on the Billboard Hot 100, but got to number-four on their Top Rock Tracks chart.

With “Centerfield,” John Fogerty wrote what is unquestionably a baseball anthem. A few years back, he conjectured what that would mean for him in the future. “It’s really cool now that I’m sort of an older guy. I haven’t done any of this yet, but I imagine a life where I’ve got a cane and everything and I’ll be showing up at the baseball memorial or something and they’ll go, ‘Well, there’s John Fogerty, he wrote “Centerfield.”’ And I’ll kind of be going off into the spotlight and the band playing that music from offstage. You know, [sings the first riff], a really bad Vegas version. And I’ll have a hand up waving, like FDR or something. ‘Whoa, look at that old guy!’ And I’ll be ‘Yeah, baseball, put me in coach.’”

John Fogerty celebrates the 25th birthday of his youngest son, Tyler, today (October 26th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live