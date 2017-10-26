The Daily Cut: John Fogerty “Centerfield”

John Fogerty: “Centerfield”

ALBUM: Centerfield

YEAR: 1985

WRITER: John Fogerty

Peaked at number-44 on the Billboard Hot 100, but got to number-four on their Top Rock Tracks chart.

With “Centerfield,” John Fogerty wrote what is unquestionably a baseball anthem. A few years back, he conjectured what that would mean for him in the future. “It’s really cool now that I’m sort of an older guy. I haven’t done any of this yet, but I imagine a life where I’ve got a cane and everything and I’ll be showing up at the baseball memorial or something and they’ll go, ‘Well, there’s John Fogerty, he wrote “Centerfield.”’ And I’ll kind of be going off into the spotlight and the band playing that music from offstage. You know, [sings the first riff], a really bad Vegas version. And I’ll have a hand up waving, like FDR or something. ‘Whoa, look at that old guy!’ And I’ll be ‘Yeah, baseball, put me in coach.’”

John Fogerty celebrates the 25th birthday of his youngest son, Tyler, today (October 26th).