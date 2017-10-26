We’re Not The Only Ones Worried About The Browns…

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns lays on the ground in pain against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It was great when everyone was talking about the Cavs and their 2016 run to the NBA Championship or the injury-riddled Tribe’s journey to the World Series or this year’s 22 game winning streak…but The Browns have been so bad that many national pundits are actually feeling sorry for us. Click HERE to read an article that has a pretty measured take on the whole hot-mess…

