Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “AC/DC LIVE” Is Released 25 Years Ago Today!

It was on this day (October 27th, 1992) when AC/DC released their 18th international album, “AC/DC LIVE.” It came out in 2 versions, on a double album, and on a 2 CD special collector’s edition. Both were released on the same day. The tracks on the album and CD are recordings from shows during their “Razors Edge” tour. ‘AC/DC Live‘ would contain recordings from the shows at Castle Donnington, Glasgow, Moscow, and Edmonton. ‘AC/DC Live‘ was also released with a video/DVD, “Live at Donnington.” The album was released on ATCO Records.

The album, ‘AC/DC LIVE‘ is basically a documentation of the ‘Razors Edge‘ tour. A huge tour for the band which included 162 shows in over 23 countries! The album would go on to sell over two million copies here in the United States alone. By December of that year, 1992, it would sell 600,000 copies in France, which would be the best selling album in that country since ‘For Those About to Rock.’

Here are the tracks off of the double album:

Side One:

Thunderstruck Shoot to Thrill Back in Black Sin City Who Made Who Fire Your Guns

Side Two:

Jailbreak The Jack The Razors Edge Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Record Two/Side One:

Hells Bells Heatseeker That’s The Way I Wanna Rock N Roll High Voltage You Shook Me All Night Long

Record Two/Side Two:

Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock Highway To Hell T.N.T. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

Here is AC/DC performing in front of 72,500 screaming fans from the ‘Live at Donnington‘ DVD. This is ‘Jailbreak!’