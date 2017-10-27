Some Of The Scariest Haunted Houses In Northeast Ohio

Well, our last weekend of October is upon us, which means this weekend is your last chance to check out some haunted houses and get spooked. Here are a few of the seriously scary haunted houses in area.

Bloodview Haunted House in Broadview Heights – Not only is this place terrifying, it’s also a charity organization! Yep, just about everyone who works here is a volunteer and the money is donated to different charities. Hauntville in Elyria – This place has four different attractions for you to check out, including Psycho Manor and Cell Block 13. Their tagline is “They can smell your fear,” so that sounds pretty scary to me. Fortress of Fear in Garrettsville – Judging by the website alone, I’d say that this place is pretty scary. They’ve even got a special event happening on Halloween night, where you experience the entire attraction in total darkness with one flashlight.

Click here to see what other haunted houses are around us (hint: there’s a lot) and see which one sounds the scariest to you. Happy Halloween!