Classic Rock Almanac October 28, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Boz Scaggs releases Speak Low, an album of jazz-era standards.

2008-Elton John releases The Red Piano collection, a CD/DVD set of his shows at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, as a Best Buy exclusive.

2000-The first of Neil Young‘s two 14th annual Bridge School Benefit concerts features C-S-N-Y, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and others.

1999-David Bowie receives the Legend Award at the first Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas

1983-CBS Records sues Boston for breach of contract by failing to deliver albums on time.

1973-The all-star cover photo for Paul McCartney and Wings‘ Band on the Run album is taken in London.

1971-John Lennon and Yoko Ono start recording “Happy Christmas (War is Over).” They complete it the following day.

1964-The Rolling Stones, James Brown, The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, The Miracles, Lesley Gore and Jan & Dean star in The TAMI Concert (short for Teen Age Music International), which is filmed in Santa Monica, California for a British T-V special. It is later released as a movie.

BIRTHDAYS

Desmond Child (John Charles Barrett) – 64 years old

He’s enjoyed great success since the early 1980s writing for and/or producing such stars as Cher, Michael Bolton, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, KISS, Ricky Martin, Joan Jett, Bonnie Tyler and Meat Loaf. “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” which he co-wrote with Jett, was reborn with new lyrics as the theme for NBC’s Sunday Night Football in the fall of 2006. He’s also fronted the band Desmond Child and Rouge. Born 1953.