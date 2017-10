Join Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the ‘NCX Classic Cafe where this week you could win lunch for you and your friends with a $50 gift certificate from the new Berea Cafe located at 786 Front Street in Berea. Same owners, new fresh location! Join Berea Cafe for handmade drinks, a great selection of beers and delicious food.

It’s all from Berea Cafe and 98.5 WNCX.