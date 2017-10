Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to North Coast BeatleFest Saturday, December 9th at 7pm.

It’s a multi media event including Beatles memorabilia, photo exhibit and live performances!

For more information or to purchase tickets visit wncx.com/fest.

It’s all form RSM Productions and 98.5 WNCX.