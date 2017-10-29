Classic Rock Almanac October 29, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates its 25th anniversary with the first of two star-studded concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Performers over the two nights include John Fogerty, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Jackson Browne, Crosby Stills and Nash, Sting, Jeff Beck, James Taylor, Metallica, Lou Reed, Ray Davies, Ozzy Osbourne, U2, Patti Smith, Mick Jagger and Fergie.

2008-AC/DC‘s Black Ice debuts at number-one on the Billboard album chart on first-week sales of 784,000 copies.

2002-Nirvana‘s self-titled best-of, featuring the previously unissued “You Know You’re Right,” hits stores.

1999-The Who (playing as an all-electric five-piece for the first time in years), KISS and The Brian Setzer Orchestra perform at I-bash-99 in Las Vegas, a lavish benefit concert held to promote the launch of a new website. The website, [pixelon.com], soon fails when its revealed that its founder is not who he says he is and has a criminal record.

1990-Led Zeppelin‘s self-titled box set is released.

1983-At 491 weeks, Pink Floyd‘s Dark Side of the Moon becomes the longest-charting album in Billboard history.

1976-Boz Scaggs gets a gold record for “Lowdown.”

1973-John Lennon releases “Mind Games” in the U-S. British fans will have to wait until November 16th for the ex-Beatle‘s new single.

1971-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Duane Allman, 24, is killed in a motorcycle accident in Georgia.

BIRTHDAYS

Kevin DuBrow – Died in 2007

The Quiet Riot singer died of an accidental drug overdose in Las Vegas in November 2007. He was 52. Born 1955.

Peter Green (Greenbaum) – 71 years old

After leaving John Mayall’s Bluebreakers, the guitarist co-founded Fleetwood Mac in the 1960s as a London blues band. “Black Magic Woman,” which he wrote for the band, later became a Top 5 hit for Santana. Green grew erratic and quit the group in 1970 but pursued a solo career and joined ex-bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie in New York when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Born 1946.