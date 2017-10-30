Browns Enter Bye Week Positioned For No. 1 Pick In 2018 Draft

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – No matter what happens Sunday and Monday night, the Cleveland Browns will enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns fell to 0-8 following a 33-16 loss in London Sunday while the 49ers matched Cleveland with a 33-10 loss in Philadelphia to Carson Wentz and the Eagles.

With the 2 teams tied record-wise, the draft order tie breaker is strength of schedule with the team that has the weaker schedule getting the higher pick.

As of the conclusion of the 4 p.m. Sunday games, the combined record of the Browns’ 16 opponents is 61-59 while the 49ers opponents are a combined 61-52 positioning Cleveland at No. 1 and San Francisco No. 2.

The Browns selected Myles Garrett, who leads the team with 4 sacks despite missing 5 games due to injury this season, No. 1 overall in 2017. In 2016 Cleveland traded away the No. 2 pick to allow the Eagles, who are 7-1 this season, to select Wentz.