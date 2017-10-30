TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 30th). Schmit recently made a guest appearance on the first solo album by a former bandmate of his. Who is he?

2008-The Beatles announce that the makers of the Rock Band video game will develop an interactive game based on the Fab Four’s catalog.

2007-The Eagles‘ first studio album in 28 years, Long Road Out of Eden, goes on sale exclusively at Wal-Mart stores.

2003-Steven Tyler‘s model-and-actress daughter Mia Tyler marries Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner onstage at an Aerosmith concert at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

2002-Warren Zevon makes his first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis of terminal lung cancer as the only guest on the Late Show With David Letterman.