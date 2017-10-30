scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-The Beatles announce that the makers of the Rock Band video game will develop an interactive game based on the Fab Four’s catalog.
2007-The Eagles‘ first studio album in 28 years, Long Road Out of Eden, goes on sale exclusively at Wal-Mart stores.
2003-Steven Tyler‘s model-and-actress daughter Mia Tyler marries Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner onstage at an Aerosmith concert at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
2002-Warren Zevon makes his first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis of terminal lung cancer as the only guest on the Late Show With David Letterman.
2000-U2 performs a brief set on the roof of the M-T-V studios in New York’s Times Square.
1997-R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry announces he’s leaving the group. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Mike Mills decide to carry on as a trio.
1995-David Bowie, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, The Shirelles, Velvet Underground and Pete Seeger are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1990-Singer Axl Rose of Guns n’ Roses is arrested for hitting a neighbor with an empty wine bottle. The charges are later dropped.
1972-Elton John gives a command performance for the Queen and British royal family — the first by a rock and roll performer since The Beatles in ’63. Liberace and Jack Jones are also on the bill.
1971-John Lennon‘s Imagine album hits number-one. It’s his only solo album to sell a million copies until Double Fantasy, which tops the album chart shortly after his assassination on December 8, 1980.
1970-Jim Morrison of The Doors is sentenced to six months in jail and fined 500 dollars for exposing himself onstage in Miami.
BIRTHDAYS
Chris Slade (Rees) – 71 years old
AC/DC/Chris Slade Steel Circle (CS/SC)/ex-The Firm/ex-Manfred Mann’s Earth Band/ex-Tom Jones drummer. Born 1946.
Grace Slick – 78 years old
For 20 years, she was the key voice in Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship. Now a painter and retired from music, the former Grace Wing got her stage name from ex-husband Jerry Slick, who led her prior band, The Great Society. Born 1939.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rusty Young