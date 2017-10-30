The Daily Cut: Eagles “I Can’t Tell You Why”

Eagles: “I Can’t Tell You Why”

ALBUM: The Long Run

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, Don Henley

Peaked at number-eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Can’t Tell You  Why” is arguably bassist Timothy B. Schmit’s finest hour as an Eagle, both as a lead vocalist and a songwriter. Schmit recalls how the song evolved and tells why his songwriting contribution could have been even better. “I remember that I came up with the initial idea and I played it for Don and Glenn and they liked it. It’s kind of foggy as to what the process was. We has a few sessions together and Don wrote a lot of the lyrics. I remember him showing me these ideas he had – or actually it was more like, ‘This is it.’ And I remember saying, ‘How come you didn’t show me that sooner?’ and him saying, ‘I was waiting for you to show me something.’ It was kind of a good lesson for me about being lazy.”

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 30th).

