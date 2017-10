The Eagles visited the late Glenn Frey’s home town of Detroit on Saturday, the first time they’ve played there since his passing, and it was a special night. Deacon Frey is singing some of his dads’ songs for this tour, and he called the evening “awesome”.

Don Henley called Deacon “a chip off the old block”, which probably means that the block party that is the Eagles will continue on for some time.