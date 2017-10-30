Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Led Zeppelin Whole Lotta Love

Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love

Whole Lotta Love a was ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and in March 2005, Q magazine placed “Whole Lotta Love” at number three in its list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Tracks. It was placed 11 on a similar list by Rolling Stone. In 2009 it was named the third greatest hard rock song of all time by VH1. Already part of their live repertoire, “Whole Lotta Love” saw its first official release on the LP Led Zeppelin II on 22 October 1969 (Atlantic LP #8236). In 2014, listeners to BBC Radio 2 voted “Whole Lotta Love” as containing the greatest guitar riff of all time.

A song that means so much too so many people any with many definitions as well. There are a number of great versions of Whole Lotta Love live. Have heard it played at many weddings and even a funeral or two. Although the credits are frequently listed as Jimmy Page / John Bonham / John Paul Jones / Robert Plant is an adaptation of a Willie Dixon tune. There are a number of blues versions too Muddfy Waters being my favorite.