Rockin’ Halloween Playlist

It’s not hard to find the perfect classic rock song to pair with any holiday, special occasion or mood. This time of year is especially fun because we have the chance to go through and find some of the spookiest rock songs there are.

Don’t Fear The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Zombie – The Cranberries

Shout At The Devil – Motley Crue

Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper

Enter Sandman – Metallica

Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett

Hells Bells – AC/DC

Runnin’ With The Devil – Van Halen

Bark At The Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

Thriller – Michael Jackson

Wicked Annabella – The Kinks

Zombie Zoo – Tom Petty

Voodoo Lake – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Spirit In The Night – Bruce Springsteen

Eye Of The Zombie – John Fogerty

Boris The Spider – The Who

Almost Human – KISS