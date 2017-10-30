Rockin’ Halloween Playlist

It’s not hard to find the perfect classic rock song to pair with any holiday, special occasion or mood. This time of year is especially fun because we have the chance to go through and find some of the spookiest rock songs there are.
Don’t Fear The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
Zombie – The Cranberries
Shout At The Devil – Motley Crue
Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
Enter Sandman – Metallica
Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett
Hells Bells – AC/DC
Runnin’ With The Devil – Van Halen
Bark At The Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
Thriller – Michael Jackson
Wicked Annabella – The Kinks
Zombie Zoo – Tom Petty
Voodoo Lake – Lynyrd Skynyrd
Spirit In The Night – Bruce Springsteen
Eye Of The Zombie – John Fogerty
Boris The Spider – The Who
Almost Human – KISS