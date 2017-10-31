scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Alice Cooper hosts an eight-hour Halloween marathon of The Munsters on the WGN America cable channel.
2007-Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley does his first solo show in more than 10 years at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. He does a selection of his solo material and KISS tunes, such as “Parasite,” “Strange Ways,” “Shock Me,” “Love Gun,” “Deuce” and “Cold Gin.”
2007-Robert Plant scores his highest-charting album in his post-Led Zeppelin career as his duets album with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, bows at number-two on the Billboard album chart.
2006-The Who release Endless Wire, their first studio album in 24 years.
2006-The former Cat Stevens announces that he’ll bill himself on his pop return as the singularly named Yusuf.
2000-U2 release their 10th studio album, All That You Can’t Leave Behind.
2000-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their second hits compilation, the two-CD Anthology: Through the Years.
1983-The Rolling Stones release “Undercover of the Night.”
1978-Aerosmith‘s first live album, Live Bootleg, is certified gold.
1974-Led Zeppelin hold a party at Chislehurst Caves in England to launch their Swan Song label. The bash includes naked women climbing out of coffins.
1974-The Rolling Stones‘ It’s Only Rock and Roll, their final album with guitarist Mick Taylor, is certified gold.
1968-Radical Michigan rockers The MC5 release their first album, Kick Out the Jams.
1968-Paul McCartney phones girlfriend Linda Eastman in New York and asks her (and her daughter Heather) to live with him in London. They fly to England a few days later. Linda will marry Paul the following March 12th.
1967-The Stooges, fronted by Iggy Pop, play their first show at a Halloween party in Ann Arbor, Michigan.