Today’s Question: Today (October 31st) is U2 drummer Larry Mullen Junior‘s 56th birthday. Mullen and U2 bassist Adam Clayton recorded the theme song for a mid-’90s action movie blockbuster. What was the film?

2008-Alice Cooper hosts an eight-hour Halloween marathon of The Munsters on the WGN America cable channel.

2007-Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley does his first solo show in more than 10 years at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. He does a selection of his solo material and KISS tunes, such as “Parasite,” “Strange Ways,” “Shock Me,” “Love Gun,” “Deuce” and “Cold Gin.”

2007-Robert Plant scores his highest-charting album in his post-Led Zeppelin career as his duets album with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, bows at number-two on the Billboard album chart.

2006-The Who release Endless Wire, their first studio album in 24 years.

2006-The former Cat Stevens announces that he’ll bill himself on his pop return as the singularly named Yusuf.

2000-U2 release their 10th studio album, All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

2000-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their second hits compilation, the two-CD Anthology: Through the Years.