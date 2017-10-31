Check Out These Halloween Freebies And Deals

Not only is Halloween a really good night to load up on candy, it’s also a really good night to score some deals! Here are a few things to keep in mind for Halloween night.

Chipotle is doing it’s usual deal on burritos- show up in a costume and pay $3 for your burrito! Dickey’s BBQ is offering free kids meals to any kid dressed up in their costume. Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut of your choice if you wear a costume.

There are some other fun deals going on around the area for Halloween and you can check those out here.