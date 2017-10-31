Check Out These Halloween Freebies And Deals

By Producer Alanna
Filed Under: cleveland, halloween
A meerkat looks out of a shaped pumpkin on October 27, 2011 at the zoo in Hanover, central Germany. Suited to the upcoming Halloween season, the animals' enclosure is decorated with the pumpkin and delights meerkats and visitors. AFP PHOTO JOCHEN LUEBKE GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read JOCHEN LUEBKE/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo Credit: JOCHEN LUEBKE/AFP/Getty Images)

Not only is Halloween a really good night to load up on candy, it’s also a really good night to score some deals! Here are a few things to keep in mind for Halloween night.

  1. Chipotle is doing it’s usual deal on burritos- show up in a costume and pay $3 for your burrito!
  2. Dickey’s BBQ is offering free kids meals to any kid dressed up in their costume.
  3. Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut of your choice if you wear a costume.

There are some other fun deals going on around the area for Halloween and you can check those out here.

