The Daily Cut: KISS “Cold Gin”

KISS: “Cold Gin”

ALBUM: KISS

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Ace Frehley

Never released as a single, it was a live standout while Ace was in the band and still gets Classic Rock radio airplay.

Lead guitarist Ace Frehley got a solo songwriter’s credit for the KISS classic “Cold Gin,” from the band’s self-titled debut. It’s the only solo credit he received on that album, but he said that he did actually have some help with it from one of his bandmates. “That was a song in those days that was dear to my heart. [Laughs] I had come up with that riff. I didn’t give Gene writing credit on that, but he actually came up with the bridge breakdown section – he came up with those riffs on bass. That’s a great song to play live, ‘cause that’s just a catchy riff. It’s easy to play. I mean, it’s a little weird singing about cold gin because I been sober now for eight years, but it’s such a crowd-pleaser I just gotta ignore that. [Laughs]”

10 years ago (October 31st, 2007) Ace Frehley did his first solo show in more than a decade at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. “Cold Gin” was among the KISS songs he played.