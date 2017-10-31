LeBron James Just Won Halloween With This Costume

LeBron James threw his annual Halloween party last night and the costumes were terrifying, hilarious, and spot on. But between Dwayne Wade, Kevin Love, and JR Smith, LeBron James proved to be the king of Halloween with his spot on Pennywise costume from this year’s IT movie. While LeBron’s Pennywise costume was great, it also makes me never want to open Instagram again.

There were a lot of other great costumes too! Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, while Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union were the German R&B duo, Milli Vanilli. You can check out some more costumes from LeBron’s party here.