LeBron James Just Won Halloween With This Costume

By Producer Alanna
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James threw his annual Halloween party last night and the costumes were terrifying, hilarious, and spot on. But between Dwayne Wade, Kevin Love, and JR Smith, LeBron James proved to be the king of Halloween with his spot on Pennywise costume from this year’s IT movie. While LeBron’s Pennywise costume was great, it also makes me never want to open Instagram again.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

There were a lot of other great costumes too! Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, while Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union were the German R&B duo, Milli Vanilli. You can check out some more costumes from LeBron’s party here.

Listen Live