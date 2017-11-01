Browns DE Myles Garrett Expects To ‘Be Back To My Normal Self’ After Bye

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Maybe Myles Garrett’s concussion was a blessing in disguise.

Of course there’s nothing good about a player suffering a concussion, but for Garrett, who is playing through a high ankle sprain after missing the first 4 games of the season, getting additional 2 Sunday’s off including the bye to rest it is a good thing.

“I guess you can look at it that way,” Garrett said. I never want to miss a game, I don’t ever want to be out whether it’s practice or a game I don’t want to miss anything. But, if it helps me recover, I appreciate it.

“Just having that time to work on my ankle, strengthen it, get it back to 100 percent, I’ll take it. After the bye week I should be back to my normal self pretty much.”

Garrett self-reported his concussion after thinking about not doing it because he “wanted to play” last week. He was encouraged to get checked by his family after he felt nauseous and dizzy while having dinner with them following an overtime loss to Tennessee.

“I’ll play through my foot, my arm, anything that’s affecting me below my neck,” Garrett said. “I can’t play around with my brain.”

Garrett, who couldn’t remember any 1 specific play that might have caused the concussion, did not make the trip to London with his teammates because he was in the league’s protocol which he’s since cleared which allowed him to practice Tuesday.

As for those who question his toughness, he doesn’t care.

“It doesn’t really bother me what other people say, whether I’m being a man or not,” Garrett said. “I want to have kids one day and I want to be able to take care of them how I see fit. I don’t want to be constricted by my playing and how football has affected my mind.”

In just 3 games, Garrett has already shown himself to be a force to be reckoned with.

The top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has already racked up a team-high 4 sacks and ProFootballFocus.com has credited him with 2 quarterback hits and 6 hurries totaling 12 total pressures in just 65 pass rush snaps.

“I’m not really going out there to be a stat padder,” Garrett said “I just want to be effective. So, whether that’s getting to the quarterback and getting in his face and intimidating him and getting him off the spot so he can’t complete passes, whatever it takes to win ballgames, that’s what we’re worried about and that’s what I’m concerned about.”