ANNIVERSARIES
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: The lead singer of Bad Company for most of the 1990s, Robert Hart celebrates his 57th birthday today (November 1st). In addition to a band called XBadCompany, with some other former members, which classic rock group does Hart currently sing with?
2007-Carlos Santana and Deborah Santana file for divorce after 34 years of marriage.
2007-Led Zeppelin announce the postponement of their reunion show from November 26th to December 10th because guitarist Jimmy Page has broken a finger.
2005-Neil Young starts a week of performances on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.
1994-Tom Petty releases his second solo album, Wildflowers.
1986-Singer-bassist Roger Waters goes to court to dissolve the Pink Floyd partnership.
1980-The Pretenders release their debut album.
1979-Aerosmith releases its sixth studio album, Night in the Ruts.
1977-The Sex Pistols‘ first (and basically only) album, Never Mind the Bollocks, is released in the UK.
1971-Duane Allman‘s funeral is held in Macon, Georgia. The Allman Brothers Band performs, with guests including Dr. John and Delaney Bramlett.
1969-The Beatles‘ Abbey Road hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it spends a total of 11 weeks.
1968-Wonderwall Music, a soundtrack album by George Harrison, is released — the first solo issue by any of The Beatles.
BIRTHDAYS
Dan Peek – Died in 2011
The America co-founder left the group in the late ’70s to record Christian music. He died July 24th, 2011 at 60. Born 1950.
Jim Steinman – 70 years old
Meat Loaf songwriter-producer.
Bob Weston – Died in 2012
The guitarist was a member of Fleetwood Mac for the band’s two 1973 albums, Penguin and Mystery to Me. His stint ended when it was discovered that he was having an affair with Mick Fleetwood‘s wife. His subsequent career consisted of a few solo albums and occasional session work. He died of a gastrointestinal hemorrhage January 3rd, 2012 at 64. Born 1947.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Manfred Mann’s Earth Band