Today’s Question: The lead singer of Bad Company for most of the 1990s, Robert Hart celebrates his 57th birthday today (November 1st). In addition to a band called XBadCompany, with some other former members, which classic rock group does Hart currently sing with?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

Its leader is a keyboardist whose group was the first from the south of England to have a number-one hit in the U.S. during the 1960s British Invasion

The group began using its current name in 1971.

Under that name they had another number one hit…with a song written by Bruce Springsteen.

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Carlos Santana and Deborah Santana file for divorce after 34 years of marriage.

2007-Led Zeppelin announce the postponement of their reunion show from November 26th to December 10th because guitarist Jimmy Page has broken a finger.

2005-Neil Young starts a week of performances on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

1994-Tom Petty releases his second solo album, Wildflowers.

1986-Singer-bassist Roger Waters goes to court to dissolve the Pink Floyd partnership.

1980-The Pretenders release their debut album.

1979-Aerosmith releases its sixth studio album, Night in the Ruts.

1977-The Sex Pistols‘ first (and basically only) album, Never Mind the Bollocks, is released in the UK.

1971-Duane Allman‘s funeral is held in Macon, Georgia. The Allman Brothers Band performs, with guests including Dr. John and Delaney Bramlett.

1969-The Beatles‘ Abbey Road hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it spends a total of 11 weeks.

1968-Wonderwall Music, a soundtrack album by George Harrison, is released — the first solo issue by any of The Beatles.

