Last night, Dave Grohl (dressed as a retired David Letterman) was the guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live and during the show, he told guest Kristen Bell (who was dressed as Thomas Magnum from Magnum, P.I) that his three daughters are huge fans because of her role as Anna in Frozen. So when Kristen Bell started to sing ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman,’ Dave Grohl hopped on the drums and the band started to play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman.’ Watch how it all plays out.