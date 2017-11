The University Of Georgia is paying tribute to the late Gregg Allman On November 4th by featuring his music during the halftime show. The Redcoat Marching¬† Band will perform 3 Allman Brothers songs to honor Gregg’s legacy. He generously supported the schools’ music program.

Full story HERE

Since it’s a halftime show, I don’t think you’re going to be hearing the 25 minute long live version of “Whipping Post” as one of the songs.