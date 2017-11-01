The Daily Cut: Meat Loaf “All Revved Up with No Place to Go”

Meat Loaf: “All Revved Up with No Place to Go”

ALBUM: Bat Out of Hell

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Jim Steinman

Never released as a single.

Meat Loaf explains why songwriter Jim Steinman left the arrangement of “All Revved Up With No Place to Go” for Bat Out of Hell to him and producer Todd Rundgren — and what they did with it, much to Steinman’s chagrin. “Jim was ill the day the day Todd did the arrangement of ‘All Revved Up with No Place to Go.’ And I sort of said to Todd, ‘Well, let’s make it a little kind of Southern Rock kind of thing.’ And that’s Todd’s version of Southern Rock. And Jimmy downstairs, absolutely in his bed, could hear it up in the attic. He was freaking out, going, ‘What’s he doing? What’s he doing?’ I said, ‘Well, Jim, if you don’t like it you got to get out.’ ‘I can’t get out of bed, I’m too sick.’ ‘Well, then it’s going to be what it is and that’s what’s happening.'”

Jim Steinman celebrates his 70th birthday today (November 1st).

