Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Spencer Davis Group I’m a Man

Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Guitarist Spencer Davis formed the band with Steve Winwood on organ, his brother Muff Winwood on bass, and drummer Peter York. Signing on with producer Chris Blackwell, the quartet got their first hit “Keep on Running” a UK number one. Some other hits include “Somebody Help Me”, “I’m a Man” and “Gimme Some Lovin'”, which peaked at #2 in the UK and #7 in the United States.

Members
Spencer Davis Group – Europe
Spencer Davis
Miller Anderson
Colin Hodgkinson
Steff Porzel

Spencer Davis Group – USA
Spencer Davis
Ed Tree
Taras Prodaniuk
Jim Blazer
Tom Fillman

Past members
Steve Winwood
Muff Winwood
Pete York
Eddie Hardin
Phil Sawyer
Ray Fenwick
Dee Murray
Dave Hynes
Nigel Olsson
Charlie McCracken

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live