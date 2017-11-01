Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Spencer Davis Group I’m a Man

Guitarist Spencer Davis formed the band with Steve Winwood on organ, his brother Muff Winwood on bass, and drummer Peter York. Signing on with producer Chris Blackwell, the quartet got their first hit “Keep on Running” a UK number one. Some other hits include “Somebody Help Me”, “I’m a Man” and “Gimme Some Lovin'”, which peaked at #2 in the UK and #7 in the United States.
Members
Spencer Davis Group – Europe
Spencer Davis
Miller Anderson
Colin Hodgkinson
Steff Porzel
Spencer Davis Group – USA
Spencer Davis
Ed Tree
Taras Prodaniuk
Jim Blazer
Tom Fillman
Past members
Steve Winwood
Muff Winwood
Pete York
Eddie Hardin
Phil Sawyer
Ray Fenwick
Dee Murray
Dave Hynes
Nigel Olsson
Charlie McCracken