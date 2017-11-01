We know good music when we hear it. Lucky for us, so do our friends at Rolling Stone. They’ve compiled a list of the greatest debut albums of all time — well, at least they narrowed it down to 100.

Putting albums on this list meant that when listeners first heard the tracks, they knew they were onto something good.

This list includes more than just our favorite rock albums, so have an open mind. Please take note that albums whose artists went on to be extremely successful are lower on the list and solo debut albums by notable musicians are not included. In their words, they “focused on debuts that gave you the thrill of an act arriving full-formed, ready to reinvent the world in its own image.”

Here are some that stood out to us (in no particular order):

The Who Sings My Generation – The Who (1965)

Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley (1956)

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin (1969)

Please Please Me – The Beatles (1963)

Here’s Little Richard – Little Richard (1957)

Mr. Tambourine Man – The Byrds (1965)

The Stooges – The Stooges (1969)

She’s So Unusual – Cyndi Lauper (1983)

Kill ‘Em All – Metallica (1983)

Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses (1987)

Boy – U2 (1980)

Piper at the Gates of Dawn – Pink Floyd (1967)

Boston – Boston (1976)

Pronounced ‘Leh-‘nerd ‘Skin-‘nerd – Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

Outlandos d’Amour – The Police (1978)

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. – Bruce Springsteen (1973)

The Doors – The Doors (1967)

Van Halen – Van Halen (1978)

The Cars – The Cars (1978)

Horses – Patti Smith (1975)

For the whole list and to learn more about each debut album, head over to Rolling Stone.