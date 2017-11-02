Check Out The Trailer For ‘I, Tonya’

By Producer Alanna
Filed Under: new movie, tonya harding
25 FEB 1994: TONYA HARDING OF THE UNITED STATES IN ACTION IN THE FREE PROGRAM AT THE 1994 LILLEHAMMER WINTER OLYMPICS. Mandatory Credit: Chris Cole/ALLSPORT

We all know who Tonya Harding is; infamous figure skater who rose to stardom in the earl 1990’s, only to quickly fall from grace following her involvement in the injury of Nancy Kerrigan, another Olympic skater, and was ultimately banned from the US Figure Skating Association altogether.

Well, the trailer for the biopic about Harding is out and it looks crazy. It stars Margot Robbie as Harding and follows her through her years of figure skating before the end of her career. Plus the movie release is timed perfectly; two months before the 2018 Winter Olympics, 24 years after Harding’s last Olympic appearance.

More from Producer Alanna
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live