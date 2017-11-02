Check Out The Trailer For ‘I, Tonya’

We all know who Tonya Harding is; infamous figure skater who rose to stardom in the earl 1990’s, only to quickly fall from grace following her involvement in the injury of Nancy Kerrigan, another Olympic skater, and was ultimately banned from the US Figure Skating Association altogether.

Well, the trailer for the biopic about Harding is out and it looks crazy. It stars Margot Robbie as Harding and follows her through her years of figure skating before the end of her career. Plus the movie release is timed perfectly; two months before the 2018 Winter Olympics, 24 years after Harding’s last Olympic appearance.