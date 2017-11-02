 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart receive the first annual Women of Valor Award at the Rockrgrl Music Conference in their hometown, Seattle.

2000-Paul McCartney unveils his first-ever U-S painting exhibition at New York’s Matthew Marks Gallery.

1999-Eric Clapton receives the Phoenix House Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in Los Angeles.

1982-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their fifth album, Long After Dark.

1979-Mick and Bianca Jagger divorce.

1975-Bob Dylan and poet Allen Ginsberg visit the grave of On the Road author Jack Kerouac in Lowell, Massachusetts.

1974-The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young compilation So Far tops the U.S. album chart.

1973-Ringo Starr‘s Ringo album is released. It features contributions from the other three Beatles — though all four don’t appear on any one song.

1970-The Rolling StonesGet Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! is certified gold just a month after its release. Also earning gold are The Moody BluesA Question of Balance, Neil Young‘s After the Goldrush and Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding‘s joint Live at Monterey.

BIRTHDAYS