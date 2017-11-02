TRIVIA

Today’s Question:Eagles and Jackson Browne collaborator and solo artist J.D. Souther celebrates his 72nd birthday today (November 2nd). Souther has done some acting during his career, which TV series recently had him in a recurring role, appearing in seven episodes over its five-year run?

Stumped? Here are a few hints.

He played a record producer who helps launch the career of two of the show’s main characters

His character was a good friend of the show’s main character, Rayna Jaymes.

The show’s name is the same as the city it’s filmed in.

scroll down for today’s answer ANNIVERSARIES 2000-Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart receive the first annual Women of Valor Award at the Rockrgrl Music Conference in their hometown, Seattle. 2000-Paul McCartney unveils his first-ever U-S painting exhibition at New York’s Matthew Marks Gallery. 1999-Eric Clapton receives the Phoenix House Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in Los Angeles. 1982-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their fifth album, Long After Dark. 1979-Mick and Bianca Jagger divorce. 1975-Bob Dylan and poet Allen Ginsberg visit the grave of On the Road author Jack Kerouac in Lowell, Massachusetts. 1974-The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young compilation So Far tops the U.S. album chart. 1973-Ringo Starr‘s Ringo album is released. It features contributions from the other three Beatles — though all four don’t appear on any one song. 1970-The Rolling Stones‘ Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! is certified gold just a month after its release. Also earning gold are The Moody Blues‘ A Question of Balance, Neil Young‘s After the Goldrush and Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding‘s joint Live at Monterey. BIRTHDAYS