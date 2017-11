Future Halloweens are certain to be frightening, as this year a Frankenstein baby was born. This Frankenstein will reside in Orlando, Florida. This baby was born to Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein, and was the first in the family to be born on Halloween. Mama and baby are doing fine, at least until they read this!

The child’s full name is Oskar Gray Frankenstein. Gray??? As if his last name isn’t Goth enough.