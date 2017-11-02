Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Deep Purple Anyone’s Daughter

Fireball is the fifth album by English Rock band Deep Purple, released in 1971 and the second with the classic Mk II line-up. It was recorded at various times between September 1970 and June 1971. It became the first of the band’s three UK No. 1 albums, though it did not stay on the charts as long as its predecessor, Deep Purple in Rock.

Deep Purple

Ritchie Blackmore – lead guitar

Jon Lord – keyboards, Hammond organ

Ian Paice – drums

Ian Gillan – vocals

Roger Glover – bass guitar

Advertisement (1 of 1): 0:13

Anyone’s Daughter

Composed by Ian Gillan / Ian Paice / Jon Lord / Ritchie Blackmore / Roger Glover

I stood under your bedroom window

Throwing up a brick

No one came I threw one more

That really did the trick

Your daddy came and banged my head

He said what kind of man

Is this that’s hanging ’round my girl

And threw me in the car

You’re a farmer’s daughter

You’re a farmer’s daughter

Why do I always get

The kinda girl I didn’t oughta get

I won’t get no more eggs and water

Now I’ve laid the farmer’s daughter

Imagine I was a full-grown man

And I could talk just right

Could I come and see you here

And do this every night

Wham! The door comes crashing down

Your daddy’s face all pale

Says come with me you hairy bum

I’ll put you in my jail

You’re a judge’s daughter

You’re a judge’s daughter

Why do I always get

The kinda girl I didn’t oughta v et

Now I’m getting jail and torture

‘Cause I made the judge’s daughter

It seems they’re screaming law and order

When I go with anyone’s daughter

Woman I should like some peace

And daddy hold your tongue

I think you’re gonna die of fright

When I tell you what I’ve done

I can hear your tales and lies

You say I’m dumb and scraggy

But man this dumb and scraggy is

Your daughter’s baby’s daddy

She’s a lucky daughter

Such a lucky daughter

Why did I always get

The kinda girl I didn’t wanna get

Now I’ve got what I always fought for

‘Cause I’ve married a rich man’s daughter