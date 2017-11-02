Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Deep Purple Anyone’s Daughter

Fireball is the fifth album by English Rock band Deep Purple, released in 1971 and the second with the classic Mk II line-up. It was recorded at various times between September 1970 and June 1971. It became the first of the band’s three UK No. 1 albums, though it did not stay on the charts as long as its predecessor, Deep Purple in Rock.
Deep Purple
Ritchie Blackmore – lead guitar
Jon Lord – keyboards, Hammond organ
Ian Paice – drums
Ian Gillan – vocals
Roger Glover – bass guitar
Anyone’s Daughter
Composed by Ian Gillan / Ian Paice / Jon Lord / Ritchie Blackmore / Roger Glover
I stood under your bedroom window
Throwing up a brick
No one came I threw one more
That really did the trick
Your daddy came and banged my head
He said what kind of man
Is this that’s hanging ’round my girl
And threw me in the car
You’re a farmer’s daughter
You’re a farmer’s daughter
Why do I always get
The kinda girl I didn’t oughta get
I won’t get no more eggs and water
Now I’ve laid the farmer’s daughter
Imagine I was a full-grown man
And I could talk just right
Could I come and see you here
And do this every night
Wham! The door comes crashing down
Your daddy’s face all pale
Says come with me you hairy bum
I’ll put you in my jail
You’re a judge’s daughter
You’re a judge’s daughter
Why do I always get
The kinda girl I didn’t oughta v et
Now I’m getting jail and torture
‘Cause I made the judge’s daughter
It seems they’re screaming law and order
When I go with anyone’s daughter
Woman I should like some peace
And daddy hold your tongue
I think you’re gonna die of fright
When I tell you what I’ve done
I can hear your tales and lies
You say I’m dumb and scraggy
But man this dumb and scraggy is
Your daughter’s baby’s daddy
She’s a lucky daughter
Such a lucky daughter
Why did I always get
The kinda girl I didn’t wanna get
Now I’ve got what I always fought for
‘Cause I’ve married a rich man’s daughter