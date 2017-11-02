On This Day in AC/DC History: AC/DC Rocks London and Plays the Hammersmith Odeon

Filed Under: AC/DC, bon scott
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 01: (left to right) Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd of Australian rock band AC/DC pose in London, England in August 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

It was on this day in 1979, November 2nd,  when AC/DC performed at the Hammersmith Odeon while on the “Highway to Hell” tour.  Here is the set list:

  1. Live Wire
  2. Shot Down in Flames
  3. Hell Ain’t a Bad Plae to be
  4. Sin City
  5. Walk All Over You
  6. Bad Boy Boogie
  7. The jack
  8. Highway to Hell
  9. Girl’s Got Rythym
  10. High Voltage
  11. Whole Lotta Rosie
  12. Rocker
  13. If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
  14. Let There Be Rock

Line Up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar
Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
Cliff Williams – Bass
Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported by:  Def Leppard

Here is live audio from the night of the show!

 

 

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live