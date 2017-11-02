On This Day in AC/DC History: AC/DC Rocks London and Plays the Hammersmith Odeon

It was on this day in 1979, November 2nd, when AC/DC performed at the Hammersmith Odeon while on the “Highway to Hell” tour. Here is the set list:

Live Wire Shot Down in Flames Hell Ain’t a Bad Plae to be Sin City Walk All Over You Bad Boy Boogie The jack Highway to Hell Girl’s Got Rythym High Voltage Whole Lotta Rosie Rocker If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Let There Be Rock

Line Up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

Cliff Williams – Bass

Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported by: Def Leppard

Here is live audio from the night of the show!