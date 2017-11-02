On This Day in AC/DC History: AC/DC Rocks London and Plays the Hammersmith Odeon

It was on this day in 1979, November 2nd, when AC/DC performed at the Hammersmith Odeon while on the “Highway to Hell” tour. Here is the set list:
- Live Wire
- Shot Down in Flames
- Hell Ain’t a Bad Plae to be
- Sin City
- Walk All Over You
- Bad Boy Boogie
- The jack
- Highway to Hell
- Girl’s Got Rythym
- High Voltage
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Rocker
- If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
- Let There Be Rock
Line Up:
Angus Young – Lead Guitar
Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
Cliff Williams – Bass
Phil Rudd – Drums
Supported by: Def Leppard
Here is live audio from the night of the show!